BTS member Jin takes center stage in the K-pop boy band's "Epiphany" comeback trailer, dropped by Big Hit Entertainment on Thursday. The video comes ahead of the release of BTS' new album, Love Yourself: Answer.

Jin sings solo in the track, which shows him on his journey to self-love. "I'm the one I should love in this world/Shining me, the precious soul of mine/I finally realize so I love me/Not so perfect but so beautiful/I'm the one I should love," he croons in the video.

While V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and J-Hope aren't seen in the video, it's not uncommon for the band to feature one of their members with solo tracks. V's "Singularity" was released in May, ahead of their latest album, Love Yourself: Tear.

Love Yourself: Answer, the third album in BTS' Love Yourself series, is set to release on Aug. 24, ahead of their North American tour. While speaking with ET in May, the band opened up about finding "honesty and love" in their Love Yourself trilogy.

"Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations, because in love and life, it's not like a fairy tale. We always have a dark side, so we want to talk about like, the dark sides of love," RM said. "[It's] kind of deep."

"My final goal of my whole life is to love myself for real. It’s always the hardest. We sometimes compare ourselves to others. Sometimes we get really depressed," he admitted. "But in love, we should take off the mask and be true to who we are."

