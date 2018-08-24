BTS has the answer!

The K-pop boy band dropped their latest album, Love Yourself: Answer on Friday, completing the Love Yourself trilogy and wowing fans with 25 tracks of BTS goodness. The compilation album, which focused on the post-breakup realization of finding your true self, includes seven brand new songs, alongside hits from Love Yourself: Her, Love Yourself: Tear, and remixes.

BTS also dropped a new video for "Idol" which features J-Hope, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V and Suga's signature choreography set against a colorful, trippy backdrop. The video -- which already has over 26 million views and counting! -- also gives a nod to traditional Korean culture, from the guys wearing a hanbok to the group chanting "ursoo."

The album also features other new songs "Trivia: Just Dance," "Trivia: Love," "Trivia: Seesaw," "I’m Fine" and "Answer: Love Myself."

BTS' last album, Love Yourself: Tear, made history as the first-ever album from a Korean artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single, "Fake Love," went on to hit No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart -- and it's only a matter of time before Love Yourself: Answer follows suit.

The album release comes just before the band heads off on their Love Yourself tour, kicking off in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. BTS will then head to North America with concert stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Hamilton, Newark, Chicago and New York City, before traveling to Europe and Asia to complete the world tour.

While speaking with ET in May, the band opened up about finding "honesty and love" in their Love Yourself trilogy.

"Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations, because in love and life, it's not like a fairy tale. We always have a dark side, so we want to talk about like, the dark sides of love," RM said. "[It's] kind of deep."

"My final goal of my whole life is to love myself for real. It’s always the hardest. We sometimes compare ourselves to others. Sometimes we get really depressed," he admitted. "But in love, we should take off the mask and be true to who we are."

