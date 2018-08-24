Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Have a Low-Key Date Night in London

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn just had a night on the town!

The intensely private couple stepped out in London, England, on Wednesday night, but Swift, 28, and Alwyn, 27, weren’t shy about PDA when they were spotted walking hand in hand following dinner at Hawksmoor, a steakhouse in the Covent Garden district.

The pair kept it casual for their date night, with Alwyn opting for a blue henley, gray jeans and sneakers. Meanwhile, the “Delicate” singer wore a jade maxi dress, which she paired with black accessories including a chunky belt, sandals and a clutch.

The singer was on a break from her Reputation World Tour for the special night out. She had most recently performed in Miami, Florida, and is set to play in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday night. Alwyn was most recently spotted at 92Y in New York City, where he participated in a talk for his upcoming film, Operation Finale.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been seen out and about in London! Back in May, the pair stepped out for a lunch date at a pub across the pond. They looked happy and relaxed after their meal, where they reportedly enjoyed traditional fish and chips along with two pints of London Pride beer.

Here’s more of their past London outing:

