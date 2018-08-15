Joe Alwyn is slowly stepping out into the limelight.

The 27-year-old British actor took a break from hanging with girlfriend Taylor Swift to promote his latest film, Operation Finale, during a talk at 92Y in New York City on Tuesday. Alwyn kept it casual in gray jeans, a red T-shirt and a dark pullover for the occasion. He was joined by Sir Ben Kingsley and Chris Weitz, the film's star and director respectively.

The film -- which is due out on Aug. 29 -- is based on the true story of the capture of Nazi official Adolf Eichmann (Kingsley), the first major mission of Israel's spy network. Alwyn plays Klaus Eichmann, Adolf's son, in the flick, which also stars Oscar Isaac, Haley Lu Richardson and Nick Kroll.

brucegilbertphoto.com / courtesy of FOLCS.org

brucegilbertphoto.com / courtesy of FOLCS.org

brucegilbertphoto.com / courtesy of FOLCS.org

brucegilbertphoto.com / courtesy of FOLCS.org

Alwyn was last spotted when he attended Wimbledon in London, England, last month.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Stella Artois

Earlier this week, the actor also made his Instagram account public with a subtle nod to 28-year-old Swift, whom he's been romantically linked to since May 2017.

🌵 A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn) on May 8, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

The couple has been spending a lot of time together this summer! They were spotted showing PDA during their romantic Turks and Caicos getaway last month and Swift showed some love for her beau in a big way during her first Reputation show in May, pointing to Alwyn in the audience as she sang her hit, "Gorgeous," which is widely thought to be about him.

Here's more on Swift and Alwyn's relationship:

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Makes His Instagram Public -- and One Pic Looks All Too Familiar

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show PDA on Romantic Turks and Caicos Getaway: Pic

Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Step Out for Lunch Date in London

Related Gallery