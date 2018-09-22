Selena Gomez has a mystery man in her life... but we bet Taylor Swift knows who he is!

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star was spotted enjoying a breakfast date with an unknown male friend after shopping at jewelry store XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday. Gomez looked casual in a yellow T-shirt, red acid wash jeans and black Dr. Martens boots as she exited the building ahead of her companion.

The actress couldn't have looked happier as she and her friend enjoyed a conversation while waiting for their food outside the restaurant. Gomez, with her hair pulled back in a low bun, appeared to be hanging on every word her pal was saying.

Backgrid

The Spring Breakers star's outing comes just one day before she confessed to fans that she tells everything to her BFF, Swift. In an Instagram Live video recorded early Saturday morning, Gomez gushed over the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer.

"How’s Taylor? Taylor’s awesome. I love her. She’s amazing,” Gomez replied while answering fans' questions. “I talked to her today. She’s literally like my big sister, I tell her everything."

“She’s so smart it freaks me out,” she added.

📹 | Selena Gomez talking about Taylor in her recent Instagram live - “I talked to her today. She’s literally like my big sister, I tell her everything.” [clip via @GomezSourceMP4]pic.twitter.com/qnm6gfn1Zw — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) September 22, 2018

In a May interview with ET, Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, gushed about her daughter's friendship with Swift. "What I love about that friendship is it's so solid, and with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship," she said. "It's not about anything else, and it's one you don't just find out here."

"With Taylor, what you see is what you get," Teefey noted. "She is who she is, and that's why she's so grounded and, like, works so hard, and she's always been there for Selena. It's so hard to find someone who is kind of the same audience and it's so cutthroat right now .... they came up together, they just have never parted, so it's really a true friendship."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Makes an 'Ugly' Style Statement While Looking Gorgeous in NYC: Pics!

Selena Gomez Shares Song About Cutting a Man Out of Her Life Following Justin Bieber's Engagement

Selena Gomez Says She 'Personally’ Reached Out to Demi Lovato After Her Apparent Overdose

Related Gallery