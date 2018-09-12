Fans can't get enough of Selena Gomez's latest style statement!

The "Wolves" singer was spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday, sporting an ensemble that undoubtedly turned heads.

Gomez, 26, wore a pair of red-and-white plaid pants that are perfect for fall, accessorizing with a simple black T-shirt and a $1,095 leather Coach jacket. She dressed up her look with black stilettos and hoop earrings.

But it was this bedazzled "UGLY" barrette that really had people talking.

Many fans on Twitter believe Gomez wore the hair accessory as a dig to Italian designer Stefano Gabbana. As you may recall, the co-founder of the high-fashion label Dolce & Gabbana publicly called her "ugly" in an Instagram comment earlier this summer. Seeing as Gomez is in town for New York Fashion Week, we couldn't think of a more perfect time for her to clap back in a subtle way.

Gomez's style sighting came just a few hours after she made her NYFW runway debut. The multi-talented star looked fabulous while strutting her stuff down Coach's spring/summer 2019 catwalk.

It's no surprise the fashion house would ask her to model in their show. Gomez has been an ambassador for the line since 2017, and recently collaborated with Coach on an adorably chic capsule collection.

Here's more on Gomez's flourishing career:

