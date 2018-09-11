Selena Gomez Steals the Show in Gold at NYFW

Selena Gomez made her debut at the spring/summer 2019 New York Fashion Week, and the wait didn't disappoint!

The multitalented star arrived at the Coach show in a stunning metallic gold collared mini by the brand embellished with fringe and earthy tone embellishments, finished off with a long neck bow and sheer black sleeves. She accessorized with red velvet sandals and a sleek, wavy ponytail with a straight middle part.

The actress has been an ambassador for the line since 2017 and recently launched her new capsule collection, which features an adorable bunny sweater, slinky slip and the new Bond and Trail bags.

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Fellow famous faces occupied the front row, including Sorry to Bother You actor Lakeith Stanfield, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Coach

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Coach

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Coach

Get a sneak peek of Gomez's collection here:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid Gets Support From Parents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid at NYFW Event

The Chicest Celebrity Street-Style Outfits to Copy From NYFW

Lily Aldridge Rocks NYFW Runway While 5 Months Pregnant, Gets Support From Gigi and Bella Hadid

Related Gallery