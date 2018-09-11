Gigi Hadid’s got a great support system!

The 23-year-old model attended the Tommy X Lewis launch party on Monday as a part of New York Fashion Week with her parents, Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, by her side.

Gigi went bold in a cherry red crop top, matching pants, and a sheer red dress over top. Before the carpet, she also posed in a baggy red jacket, which one fan on Twitter pointed out was from on of her Hilfiger runway shows.

“I got it out of storage for tonight!” Gigi revealed. “My first look of my first ever @TommyHilfiger show.”

Getty Images

Yolanda and Mohamed both attended the show in all black ensembles, and the 54-year-old supermodel mom couldn’t stop gushing about her three kids.

"It’s such an amazing time for us,” she told ET of NYFW. "They work so hard, they have 14-hour days, but you know they love it. And they’re excited, so it’s good.”

I got it out of storage for tonight ! My first look of my first ever @TommyHilfiger show ❤️ https://t.co/kpkQpaSv2j — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) September 11, 2018

Of designer Hilfiger, who has previously collaborated with Gigi on her own line, Yolanda added, "Tommy’s like our family. We worked together for four years with Gigi and they become family. I’ll always be here to support them, and we love him.”

Gigi had a busy day on Monday. In addition to modeling for Tommy Hilfiger, she also walked in the Anna Sui show, rocking a gold shimmery dress and a bold floral frock.

Getty Images

Gigi also hit the runway with sister Bella and brother Anwar for the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2019 show.

Here's a look at the Hadid family's busy week:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lily Aldridge Rocks NYFW Runway While 5 Months Pregnant, Gets Support From Gigi and Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Priyanka Chopra and More Slay at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards

Gigi Hadid Is Bringing Back This Early-2000s Denim Trend -- See Her Look!

Related Gallery