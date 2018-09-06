Fashion's most brightest stars gathered at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, hosted by Emmy-nominated actor Darren Criss, to honor the industry's most influential at the Park Hyatt New York on Thursday evening during New York Fashion Week.

Honorees included Hailey Baldwin, Irina Shayk and Ashley Graham who stunned in gorgeous dresses on the pink carpet, alongside Gigi Hadid, Nicki Minaj and Priyanka Chopra.

Peep the must-see looks ahead.

Hadid shined in an asymmetric silver lamé number with coordinating pumps. The supermodel complemented the dazzling look with glittery eyeshadow and romantic soft waves.

Winner of the Fashion Media Personality award, Baldwin was a total knockout in a green beaded gown, complete with gold hoop earrings and pin-straight tresses. The model was earlier spotted with fiancé Justin Bieber outside of the John Elliott fashion show.

Shayk looked like a bronzed goddess in a cowl-neck chainmail dress with hip-baring slit by Versace (obvi), accessorized with strappy metallic sandals and a trendy half-up hairdo. The beau of actor Bradley Cooper was presented with the Fashion Icon Award.

Chopra opted for a classic black ensemble with a twist -- featuring a skirt with suspending hem by Dion Lee! The newly engaged actress rocked a very different, sporty outfit courtesy of Fendi while attending the US Open with fiancé Nick Jonas a couple days prior.

Fashion Force honoree Graham chose a stunning strapless bustier black ball gown and statement earrings.

Nicki Minaj brought the drama in purple via a head-turning, embellished, feathered Pamella Roland dress concluded with matching lavender hair color.

