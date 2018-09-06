These Are the Biggest Hair Trends for Fall

It's officially a new season, which means it is time for some change!

We've started to swap our summer dresses for fall's latest trends, but we're also itching for a fresh beauty look. Luckily, there are plenty of cool hair trends that are perfect for fall, and celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez are already wearing their tresses in these of-the-moment styles. We love a dramatic transformation a cut and dye job can provide, but a simple addition of a statement accessory can equally do wonders.

To inspire your next 'do, we've gathered five of the biggest hair trends you need to know. From '90s-inspired pins and headbands to sleek, shiny chops, peek ahead for fall's chicest locks.

Throwback Accessories

Fall is bringing back the '90s hair accessories you wore as a teen, and we're obsessed! Stretch combs, embellished pins, chunky headbands and even claw clips were all over the runway, and have made their way on celebs including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Dorit Kemsley. The nostalgic vibe is in line with the continuing resurgence of the iconic fashion-forward decade, and it's refreshingly fun and bold.

Peter White/Getty Images, Desiree Navarro/WireImage, David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The High Half-Up

The doll-like 'do has become Kim Kardashian's signature look as of late, and other stars like Hadid, sister Khloe and Jennifer Lopez have followed suit. The ultra-high, half-up, half-down ponytail that tautly hangs from the top of the head also reads as nostalgic. It's a feminine, playful alternative to a regular pony.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ABA

Wispy Bangs

If blunt bangs are too much of a commitment for you, longer, whispy iterations, like those on Selena Gomez, are ideal. The delicate, eye-grazing length is fantastic with long locks and is unexpectedly romantic and sexy, in lieu of the youthful result basic bangs often give off. (Plus, they'll grow out fast if you're only interested in a trial run!)

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Caramel Highlights

We blame it on the weather, but fall often prompts us to go darker. A glossy brunette shade is always a solid choice, but sometimes it can look flat. Add depth by lightening chocolate brown hair with caramel highlights in small doses, as seen on Sandra Bullock.

Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Angular Cut

Bobs were the it look among celebs this summer (seriously, everyone was getting their hair chopped), and the short style is continuing its streak. Subtle angular lines with minimal layers will be everywhere, whether you're rocking gorgeous natural curls like Yara Shahidi or a pin-straight, silky, shiny result, aka "glass hair," à la Ashley Graham.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Watch celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan's tutorial to achieve effortless beachy waves:

RELATED CONTENT:

All of These Celebs Are Rocking This It Haircut Right Now

Celeb Skin Expert Nurse Jamie Says This Sleeping Habit Causes Premature Aging -- Here's How to Fix It

Shop the Exact Lipsticks Celebrities Have Worn -- Amal Clooney, Gal Gadot, Reese Witherspoon and More!