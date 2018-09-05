Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Culpo had a coincidental twinning moment when the two were separately spotted wearing very similar sporty sets by Fendi.

On Tuesday, the Quantico actress watched her friend, Serena Williams, play at the US Open with fiancé Nick Jonas and his brother Joe along with his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner.

The newly engaged brunette donned a red-blue-and-white bandeau and a matching pencil skirt with Fendi logo band topped off with a white logo cardigan.

Gotham/GC Images

The following day, Culpo, Nick's ex, was seen in an almost identical ensemble in a Fendi red-blue-and-white bandeau and branded high-waist white pants. The model-influencer is in New York City for fashion week, promoting her new show Model Squad.

om/license/1027117654

Both ladies perfectly pulled off the trendy sporty take on streetwear, and this deja-vu sartorial moment totally had us doing a double take.

The former beauty queen, who dated Nick for two years until 2015, told E! she was happy for her old flame. "Very excited for him! Definitely," she said. "Of course, you wanna wish the best on anyone and love, especially in this industry, is so hard to find. So I'm very happy to see people happy."

Get details on the couple's intimate engagement party:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Future Sister-in-Law Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Stunning Shots from Intimate Engagement Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Fiance Nick Jonas Step Out for Dinner Date in India