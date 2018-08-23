Priyanka Chopra is paying tribute to her late father.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 36-year-old actress posted a sweet video in honor of her dad's birthday. Ashok Chopra died in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.

The clip is set to Michael Bolton's 2015 song, "Fathers & Daughters," and shows pics from Ashok's life on what would've been his 68th birthday. Included in the photos are shots of Priyanka's father as a young man, singing on stage and laughing. There are also images of the whole family, including Priyanka's mom, Madhu, and her younger brother, Siddharth.

The touching tribute comes just days after the Quantico star celebrated her engagement to Nick Jonas with their friends and family in India. The couple participated in an engagement ceremony (known as a roka in India) and made their impending nuptials Instagram official with separate posts documenting their trip and showing off the actress' five-carat engagement ring.

It looks like Nick earned Priyanka's mom's stamp of approval following the ceremony! In an interview with DNA India, Madhu called Nick "calm and mature."

"Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja,” Madhu said of the ceremony. “It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people."

Further gushing over her future son-in-law, she added, "He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

The duo dated for two months before 25-year-old Jonas popped the question in July. A source previously told ET that the "Jealous" singer is smitten with the actress.

“This is the happiest Nick has ever been. The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her," the source said. “He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one.”

