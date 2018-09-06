Kendall Jenner Just Wore Leopard Pants in the Most Rock 'n' Roll Way

The model squad has arrived!

Kendall Jenner was spotted on the night before the official start of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, and her outfit immediately got us in the mood for fall.

Entering 1 OAK nightclub with fellow supers Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, who just walked the Tom Ford spring/summer 2019 show prior, Jenner sported a bright red leopard pant with a ZZ Top band tee, square-toe shoes, small satin shoulder bag and chain link earrings.

It's no surprise the It girl donned leopard as the wild pattern is currently fall's biggest trend. We are obsessed with the '70s-inspired slim wide-leg silhouette and vibrant color. The shade pops against the black vintage T-shirt -- an effortless piece that adds to the edgy outfit while tempering the bold print.

Meanwhile, Gigi opted for a distressed tank that exposed her black bra, teamed with black trousers and snakeskin boots.

Bella was all smiles as she rocked a fitted smocked tube dress, yellow pumps and an ultra-high half-up 'do -- owning the '90s throwback vibe per usual.

Cop Jenner's covetable outfit by shopping our selects of similar items, so you can pull off the rock 'n' roll look, too.

Junk Food Grateful Dead Winterland Tee $44

Missguided Tailored Pants in Leopard $45

Via Spiga Lara Bootie $350 $140

Forever 21 Chain-Link Bauble Earrings $6 $3

Watch Cardi B kick off NYFW at Tom Ford:

