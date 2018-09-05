Selena Gomez is turning heads!

The 26-year-old singer stepped out on Wednesday to attend the Coach Host Meet + Greet with Selena Gomez, held at The Grove in Los Angeles, and rocked a stylish slip dress that is perfect for day or night.

Gomez, who has been the face of Coach since 2017, was promoting her latest collaboration with the fashion brand and opted to show off her new designs by wearing them herself. The actress arrived at the event in a pale lilac, lace-trimmed, silk slip dress that is part of her latest Coach collection. The sexy design, which retails for $495, features feminine embroidered florals and sequin detailing.

For the daytime event, the "Back to You" singer paired the playful frock with silver single-strap heels and silver and diamond necklaces.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gomez's beauty look was also stunning. Rocking wispy bangs, her dark locks were slightly curled and parted down the middle. Her makeup consisted of shimmering bronze eyeshadow, pink blush and a nude lip.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The former Disney Channel star's collection, which also includes bags, accessories, small leather goods and the debut of ready-to-wear clothing, launched at the end of August. Gomez had enlisted the help of her friends to model the new handbag line.

For more on the collection, watch below.

