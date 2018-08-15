Selena Gomez Is Making the Most of Her Summer in New Bikini Snaps

Selena Gomez is enjoying the last month of summer.

The 26-year-old "Fetish" singer has been taking some time out of the spotlight, but on Wednesday, Gomez treated fans to new snaps of her fun getaways with her gal pals. In the Instagram slideshow, the brunette beauty dons a blue-and-green two-piece while on a boat with her friends. In one selfie, she sultrily looks at the camera as she rocks gold hoop earrings and her hair is tousled from the wind.

In another bikini snap, Gomez smiles as she extends her arm out to the camera. She also posts a car selfie as she sits shotgun with three other friends.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 15, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

The "Back to You" singer has been keeping busy, however, recently recruiting her friends to model her new Coach handbag line. The former Disney Channel star shared a series of chic pics on her Instagram earlier this week. She's also set to appear on the WE Day TV special, hosted by John Stamos, which will air Friday, Aug. 17.

But it's not all work and no play for Gomez. A source told ET last week that her pals want to play matchmaker, and hope to set her up with someone who's not famous.

According to the source, Gomez is open to it, but isn't exactly ready to date just yet, as she's much "more cautious" now and is being careful not to rush into relationships. "She's not interested in dating anyone, she still doesn't feel ready," the source shared. "She's been in a relationship for so much of her life, she really is happy embracing the single life and focusing 100 percent on herself."

Gomez was last romantically linked with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The two dated on and off since 2010, most recently rekindling their romance late last year before calling it quits for good in March. She also dated The Weeknd for 10 months before going back to Bieber.

"Selena is such a catch, and her friends want her to be with someone who's worthy of her. They really didn't like Justin and her together," the source claimed. "He didn't appreciate what he had in her."

