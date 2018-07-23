How Selena Gomez Celebrated Her 26th Birthday -- See the Pics!

Selena Gomez knows how to celebrate!

The pop star rang in her 26th year on Sunday with a lavish party on a yacht. Gomez shared shots from her birthday bash on Instagram Monday. Grinning in a light pink, ruffle-laden midi dress, the "Back to You" singer was glowing while surrounded by her friends.

With snaps before boarding the large boat, on the yacht itself and during what appears to be a glamorous affair full of champagne and cake, Gomez's event seems to be one for the ages.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star wasn't the only one to give fans a peek into her private celebration. Her friends took to social media as well, documenting the decadent party on Instagram.

"Magic hour celebrating the birthday angel," Gomez's friend captioned a shot of the four friends posing for the camera on the yacht.

Magic hour celebrating the birthday angel 🦋💝 A post shared by Raquelle Stevens (@raquellestevens) on Jul 23, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

"📍somewhere on Lake Scranton," friend Sam Lopez quipped in a one-on-one shot with Gomez on the deck of the yacht.

📍somewhere on Lake Scranton A post shared by Sam Lopez (@sam._lopez) on Jul 22, 2018 at 9:19pm PDT

Keep scrolling for more pics from the fun fête!

