Selena Gomez's Mom Posts Tribute to Demi Lovato Following Apparent Drug Overdose

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a moving message for Demi Lovato just one day after she was hospitalized following an apparent drug overdose.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16,” Teefey captioned a photo of her daughter and Lovato happily celebrating the occasion. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Teefey isn’t the only mother to a prominent pop star who has stepped forward to voice their support for the songstress in the aftermath of her hospitalization. Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, also shared a touching message for Lovato, in which she revealed that the “Sober” singer was a source of support when her son, Frankie Grande, was coping with addiction.

“She is a sweet, kind person, who has in my personal experience always shown love to everyone in my world,” she wrote. “She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety.. & as we know he just celebrated his ONE year.”

As ET previously reported, a source told ET on Tuesday that Lovato was stable, and "awake and responsive" following her hospitalization.

Her rep also released the following statement: "Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

The incident has not only inspired words of support from fellow celebrities, it has also prompted fans to share their own personal stories of how Lovato has helped them.

i was bullied at school and i’ve always been insecure/shy. demi helped me so many times and one day i was in a really bad day, so i posted a letter saying how i was feeling about myself and she commented this. i have no words to say how much i love her. 😔❤#HowDemiHasHelpedMepic.twitter.com/EYOp6UHjMQ — yasmin loves demi (@lovatoart) July 25, 2018

“I was bullied at school and I’ve always been insecure/shy,” one fan wrote. “Demi helped me so many times and one day I was in a really bad day, so I posted a letter saying how I was feeling about myself and she commented this. I have no words to say how much I love her."

“When I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help,” another fan wrote. “I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her.”

Another source tells ET that Lovato's apparent overdose has Lovato determined to take her sobriety more seriously.

"Demi opened up to her friends and family that she was no longer sober, but was working on her ongoing addiction," a source shares. "However, Demi lost control. The overdose has been a wakeup call to Demi that she needs to get more serious about her sobriety and is telling friends and family she will do everything it takes to get back to the amazing place she was in before she slipped."

Get more news on Demi in the clip below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato's Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama 'Shattered' by Singer's Apparent Drug Overdose, Source Says

Demi Lovato Apparent Drug Overdose: Police Say Drug Paraphernalia Was Found at Singer's Home

Demi Lovato Had a 'Wakeup Call' After Her Apparent Drug Overdose (Exclusive)

Related Gallery