The Chicest Celebrity-Inspired Swimsuits to Wear on Labor Day -- From Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and More!

By Amy Lee‍
Kendall Jenner green swimsuit
We don't know about you, but we're taking advantage of summer's rays and fun-filled days as much as we can, which means lots of time spent at the beach and pool! 

Celebs seem to be on board, too, as we're witnessing countless famous babes on vacation in bikinis and one-pieces. With Labor Day Weekend right around the corner (and as the last hoorah of summer!), we're taking note from the stars' getaway fashion and scoring their swimsuit styles to wear until the end of the season.

From Kendall Jenner's mint green number she recently wore in Mexico with rumored beau Ben Simmons to an affordable version of Dua Lipa's sultry tiger-print two-piece, shop the stylish swimwear to soak up the sun in. 

Kendall Jenner 

The supermodel owns an expansive lineup of covetable swimsuits, but this bright green plunging suit caught our eye. The brunette stunner donned the high-cut one-piece by Gooseberry on vacation with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons and sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in Cabo San Lucas, and it's available for under $100.   

Kendall Jenner green swimsuit
Gooseberry green one-piece
Gooseberry So Chic One-Piece $99 

Gigi Hadid

The It girl enjoyed her time off with boyfriend Zayn Malik and shared a selfie on Instagram in a chic brown tank bikini top by Marysia. We love the adorable scallop trim and the coffee-colored hue enhances her tan. 

Gigi Hadid in brown Marysia bikini
Marysia brown bikini top
Marysia Palm Springs Top $150

Marysia brown bikini bottom
Marysia Antibes Bottom $141

Lucy Hale

The Life Sentence actress was relaxed and beautiful in blue via a striped two-piece by Triangl with round Ray-Ban sunglasses and wet tresses. 

Chillin out maxin relaxin all cool

Triangl striped bikini
Triangl Valentine Stripe Blue Bikini $89

Lena Dunham

The multitalented actress, writer and director showed off her bod in an elegant, timeless forest green suit by swimwear brand Andie. Although the exact color is sold out, it also comes in black, light blue and navy. 

Andie catalina one-piece
Andie The Catalina $95

Salma Hayek

The Oscar-nominated star posted makeup-free, unretouched bikini pics on Instagram, where she bared her toned tummy in a classic halter and hipster design. This similar version is sure to become a swim staple beyond this season. 

🌊🌊🌊

La Blanca navy blue bikini
La Blanca Island Goddess Halter Bra Top $59, Side Shirred Hispter Bottom $49

Dua Lipa

The trendy songstress took a break from her summer festival shows in Turkey, sporting a sexy tiger print bikini by Reina Olga, which is available for pre-order. We also found an affordable option for $33. 

heatwave

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Pretty Little Thing tiger print bikini
Pretty Little Thing Orange Tiger Print Padded Scoop Neck Bikini Top $18, Tiger Print V Front Bikini Bottom $15

Ashley Graham

The brunette model's enviable curves were on display in the white-hot triangle tie bikini set from Swimsuits For All and mesh crop top. 

Another day, another bikini 👙

Swimsuits For All white bikini
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Icon White Bikini$90 $59

Kourtney Kardashian

The mom of three floated in a private pool wearing a strappy cobalt blue hip-baring two-piece by White Fox. Although it's not out yet, the similar design below will equally turn heads. 

detox

White Fox blue bikini
White Fox Santa Monica Bikini Top $38, Hollywood Bottoms $23

Halsey

The musician surfed the waves of Hawaii in a white one-piece with red buckle straps by Frankies Bikinis, a line she often gravitates to for her beach looks. 

Frankies Bikinis white one-piece
Frankies Bikinis Leo One Piece $180

Devon Windsor 

The Model Squad star soaked up the Miami sun in a sultry crossover top and V-cut bottoms by Aussie brand Fella. Although the red shade is sold out, the hot pink rendition is just as striking. 

Devon Windsor red bikini
Fella pink bikini top
Fella Dylan Top$128 $50

Fella pink bikini bottom
Fella Lukey Bottom $70

Emily Ratajkowski

This would not be a swim story without the queen of sexy swimsuit selfies, Emrata! The stunning model, actress and activist enjoyed her Grecian getaway wearing a one-piece from her swimwear line, Inamorata, obviously. The low-cut polka-dot design with exposed back is the epitome of summer.  

My bag for @thekooples comes to Greece ✨ #emilybythekooples

Inamorata polka dot one-piece
Inamorata Leucadia $160

Shop Our Editors' Picks: 

Sidway lavender one-piece
Sidway Anderson One Piece $145

Peony high-waist bikini
Peony Whimsy Ruched Bandeau $65, Whimsy Hi Pant $72

Target one-piece
Costa Del Sol Plus Size Knot Front One Piece $40

& Other Stories striped bikini
& Other Stories Chevron Stripe Bikini Top $29

& Other Stories bikini bottoms
& Other Stories High Belted Bikini Bottoms $29

Juillet red bikini
Juillet Sari Top $98, Isla Bottom $108

Reformation blue bikini
Reformation Carrie Bikini Top $78, Palms Bikini Bottoms $58

ASOS white buttoned bikini
ASOS Design Button Front Textured Crop Bikini $55

Diane von Furstenberg leopard print one-piece
Diane von Furstenberg Belted One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit $248

Bayu the label black bikini
Bayu The Label Moa Top $46, Alor Bottom $40

Mikoh one-piece
Mikoh Lana One Piece $218

Caroline Constas yellow floral bikini
Caroline Constas Mer Adros Bandeau Bikini Top $175, Mer x Shopbop Andros Swim Bottoms $140

Kendall + Kylie one-piece
Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Cutout One Piece $148

