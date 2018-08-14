We don't know about you, but we're taking advantage of summer's rays and fun-filled days as much as we can, which means lots of time spent at the beach and pool!

Celebs seem to be on board, too, as we're witnessing countless famous babes on vacation in bikinis and one-pieces. With Labor Day Weekend right around the corner (and as the last hoorah of summer!), we're taking note from the stars' getaway fashion and scoring their swimsuit styles to wear until the end of the season.

From Kendall Jenner's mint green number she recently wore in Mexico with rumored beau Ben Simmons to an affordable version of Dua Lipa's sultry tiger-print two-piece, shop the stylish swimwear to soak up the sun in.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel owns an expansive lineup of covetable swimsuits, but this bright green plunging suit caught our eye. The brunette stunner donned the high-cut one-piece by Gooseberry on vacation with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons and sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in Cabo San Lucas, and it's available for under $100.

Backgrid

Gooseberry

Gooseberry So Chic One-Piece $99

Gigi Hadid

The It girl enjoyed her time off with boyfriend Zayn Malik and shared a selfie on Instagram in a chic brown tank bikini top by Marysia. We love the adorable scallop trim and the coffee-colored hue enhances her tan.

@gigihadid

Marysia

Marysia Palm Springs Top $150

Marysia

Marysia Antibes Bottom $141

Lucy Hale

The Life Sentence actress was relaxed and beautiful in blue via a striped two-piece by Triangl with round Ray-Ban sunglasses and wet tresses.

Chillin out maxin relaxin all cool A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jul 27, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

Triangl

Triangl Valentine Stripe Blue Bikini $89

Lena Dunham

The multitalented actress, writer and director showed off her bod in an elegant, timeless forest green suit by swimwear brand Andie. Although the exact color is sold out, it also comes in black, light blue and navy.

Andie

Andie The Catalina $95

Salma Hayek

The Oscar-nominated star posted makeup-free, unretouched bikini pics on Instagram, where she bared her toned tummy in a classic halter and hipster design. This similar version is sure to become a swim staple beyond this season.

🌊🌊🌊 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 10, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

La Blanca

La Blanca Island Goddess Halter Bra Top $59, Side Shirred Hispter Bottom $49

Dua Lipa

The trendy songstress took a break from her summer festival shows in Turkey, sporting a sexy tiger print bikini by Reina Olga, which is available for pre-order. We also found an affordable option for $33.

heatwave A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Aug 14, 2018 at 5:57am PDT

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Orange Tiger Print Padded Scoop Neck Bikini Top $18, Tiger Print V Front Bikini Bottom $15

Ashley Graham

The brunette model's enviable curves were on display in the white-hot triangle tie bikini set from Swimsuits For All and mesh crop top.

Swimsuits For All

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Icon White Bikini $90 $59

Kourtney Kardashian

The mom of three floated in a private pool wearing a strappy cobalt blue hip-baring two-piece by White Fox. Although it's not out yet, the similar design below will equally turn heads.

detox A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT

White Fox

White Fox Santa Monica Bikini Top $38, Hollywood Bottoms $23

Halsey

The musician surfed the waves of Hawaii in a white one-piece with red buckle straps by Frankies Bikinis, a line she often gravitates to for her beach looks.

Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis Leo One Piece $180

Devon Windsor

The Model Squad star soaked up the Miami sun in a sultry crossover top and V-cut bottoms by Aussie brand Fella. Although the red shade is sold out, the hot pink rendition is just as striking.

@devwindsor

Fella

Fella Dylan Top $128 $50

Fella

Fella Lukey Bottom $70

Emily Ratajkowski

This would not be a swim story without the queen of sexy swimsuit selfies, Emrata! The stunning model, actress and activist enjoyed her Grecian getaway wearing a one-piece from her swimwear line, Inamorata, obviously. The low-cut polka-dot design with exposed back is the epitome of summer.

Inamorata

Inamorata Leucadia $160

Shop Our Editors' Picks:

Sidway

Sidway Anderson One Piece $145

Peony

Peony Whimsy Ruched Bandeau $65, Whimsy Hi Pant $72

Target

Costa Del Sol Plus Size Knot Front One Piece $40

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Chevron Stripe Bikini Top $29

& Other Stories

& Other Stories High Belted Bikini Bottoms $29

Juillet

Juillet Sari Top $98, Isla Bottom $108

Reformation

Reformation Carrie Bikini Top $78, Palms Bikini Bottoms $58

ASOS

ASOS Design Button Front Textured Crop Bikini $55

Nordstrom

Diane von Furstenberg Belted One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit $248

Bayu The Label

Bayu The Label Moa Top $46, Alor Bottom $40

Mikoh

Mikoh Lana One Piece $218

Shopbop

Caroline Constas Mer Adros Bandeau Bikini Top $175, Mer x Shopbop Andros Swim Bottoms $140

Revolve

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Cutout One Piece $148

