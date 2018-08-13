Style

Kristen Bell's Fashion-Forward Trousers Will Replace the Boring Pants in Your Closet -- Shop Her Look!

By Amy Lee‍
Kristen Bell satin green pant
Alla/Backgrid

Kristen Bell combined casual weekend style and fashion-forward vibes on Sunday with her covetable outfit. 

The Like Father leading lady paired a simple tank with slinky satin high-waisted green trousers by Naeem Khan and an Etro embellished pouch bag. She kept the rest of her accessories neutral with brown sandals and round brow bar sunglasses from MaxMara. 

Kristen Bell satin green pant
Alla/Backgrid

The richly hued piece rendered in the luxe fabric is a surprising choice for the middle of summer, but it unexpectedly works well with a sleeveless white top for an elevated ensemble that's cool, trendy and put together. Plus, it's a great alternative to overworn jeans and cotton pants and a shake-up of the usual feminine warm-weather dress look. 

It's a transitional piece, too, as we're predicting the actress will wear the bottoms again once temperatures drop, perhaps teaming the jewel-toned number with a fitted turtleneck and sleek coat in the fall.

Shop similar versions of the party pants ahead. 

 

Boohoo satin green pant
Boohoo

Boohoo Satin Wide Leg High Waist Trouser$32 $16 

Zara green satin pant
Zara

Zara Satin Sarong Culotte $50

ASOS green satin pant
ASOS

ASOS Design Tailored Satin Wide Leg Pants $60

Topshop wide leg green satin track pant
Topshop

Topshop Wide Leg Track Pants $68

Scotch & Soda green satin track pant
Nordstrom

Scotch & Soda Velvet Stripe Satin Trick Pants $135

Acne Studios green satin pant
Matches Fashion

Acne Studios Tiffan Chinz Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Satin Trousers$510 $153

Bell shares how her daughters take after their father, Dax Shepard: 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amal Clooney Wears Sunny Yellow Dress For Dinner Date With George -- See Her Look!

Miranda Kerr's Trendy Dresses Are Everything We Need To Wear Before Summer Is Over -- Shop Her Look!

Mila Kunis Wears an Outfit That Is Nearly Identical to Victoria Beckham's -- Shop Their Looks!

 