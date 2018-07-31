Mila Kunis Wears an Outfit That Is Nearly Identical to Victoria Beckham's -- Shop Their Looks!

Twinning moment from Mila Kunis and Victoria Beckham!

The Spy Who Dumped Me leading lady stepped out in New York City wearing a chic combination of light blue blouse and red wide-leg trousers. This look immediately reminded us of the ensemble Beckham wore back in June at the Dior menswear show, and it turns out the actress' outfit is from the fashion designer's line! Kunis and Beckham are wearing the same pant, but the actress' blouse is a button-down in a slight green-blue hue and the former Spice Girl's is a high-neck style.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Blue and red is a bold pairing, which may deter some people from wearing it. However, the stars' outfits prove a frothy, romantic cool-toned blouse layered on top of a roomy pant rendered in a rich shade is a contrast that is unexpectedly gorgeous, elegant and easy to wear. Plus, a blouse-and-trouser teaming will always be an elevated, chic choice for any occasion. We'll be keeping an eye out for more celebs in this color combination for fall.

To channel their looks, shop our editor-approved duos ahead.

H&M

H&M Long-Sleeve Blouse $25

Mango

Mango Flowy Straight-Fit Trousers $60

Intermix

L’Agence Cara Wrap Blouse $345

Revolve

Lovers + Friends Crescendo Wide Leg Pant $128

Barney's New York

Victoria Beckham Silk Crepe Cutout-Sleeve Blouse $815, Wide-Leg Trousers $950

Watch out exclusive interview with Kunis.

