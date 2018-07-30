Lea Michele Breaks Bridal Rules And Wears Blue To Her Engagement Party -- Shop Her Dress!
Lea Michele celebrated her engagement to fiancé Zandy Reich over the weekend with a backyard star-studded soiree that included her famous friends like Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Emma Roberts.
The actress and singer shared multiple party pics on Instagram, and her dress made us do a double take. Trading in the traditional white frock for a trendy printed blue one-shoulder Ulla Johnson midi, the former Glee star demonstrated brides-to-be don't need to follow the rules when it comes to bridal dressing. Her cobalt engagement party number was a breath of fresh air from the expected.
If you're a modern bride like Michele, shake it up by choosing a non-white dress for the occasion as your something blue and shop our stylish edit of similar dresses ahead, including her exact one.
