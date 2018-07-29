Lea Michele Celebrates Star-Studded Engagement Party With Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts and More

Lea Michele is headed down the aisle soon and her famous friends decided to throw her and fiancé Zandy Reich one unforgettable engagement party!

On Saturday, the Scream Queens actress took to Instagram to showcase the enormous get-together, which was held in a sprawling backyard and included several long candlelit tables packed with fellow actors.

The attendees included Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Emma Roberts and her beau Evan Peters, who rocked a new head of close-cropped bleach-blonde hair.

She also shared a photo of her parents, Marc and Edith Sarfati, along with this sweet message: “My incredible parents celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary Friday.. I picked out my wedding dress that day and today is our engagement party. Z and I look up to you both so much and we love you both more than you know.”

The actress and her fiancé got engaged in April. She broke the news with a beach photo in which she showcased her new giant sparkler. “Yes,” she captioned the touching image, along with the engagement ring emoji.

Although her wedding date hasn’t been revealed, it’s safe to bet the happy couple is moving fast considering they held their engagement party three months after he popped the question.



💍 @LeaMichele celebrating her engagement with Billie Lourd, @RobertsEmma, and her parents pic.twitter.com/snPeIHutgj — Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) July 29, 2018

