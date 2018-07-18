Cory Monteith’s Mom Says Lea Michele Unintentionally Broke the News of His Death to Her

Cory Monteith's mother, Ann McGregor, is opening up about the day she was told her son had died.

The late Glee actor died on July 13, 2013 from an overdose involving heroin and alcohol. He was 31 years old. In a new interview, McGregor says it was actually Monteith's girlfriend at the time, Lea Michele, who informed her that he was dead.

“I got a call from Lea and she was screaming on the phone,” McGregor tells People. “She was yelling, ‘Is it true, is it true about Cory?’ and I said, ‘What about Cory?’ I had heard nothing. And then police knocked on my front door.”

"I went into a state of numbness,” McGregor continues. “I just shut off all emotions, and I was numb.”

McGregor says she is certain that Monteith did not intentionally kill himself, and was in fact making plans for the future, including renting an apartment in Vancouver, Canada. Monteith was raised in Victoria, British Columbia.

“Cory wanted a wife and kids,” she shares. “He would have made a beautiful father. He had accomplished so much. He was ready to step out of Hollywood and really live. He had so much to look forward to.”

“Cory didn’t want to die,” she continues. “There is no doubt about that. But he’s carried in people’s hearts forever.”

Since Monteith's death, 31-year-old Michele has kept his memory alive. On the fifth anniversary of his death last week, Michele tweeted, "'There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.'❤"

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains"❤️

Last year, she also shared a sweet throwback pic of the two together.

"Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤," she wrote.

Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️

Michele is now engaged to Zandy Reich, the president of the women's fashion brand AYR. In May, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and talked about the proposal which took place in the Hamptons.

“I was so surprised, I kept saying, ‘Stop joking around, stop joking around!’” she recalled. “I keep thinking [the ring is] borrowed and I have to give it back at some point.”

