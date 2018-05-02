Lea Michele Shares Emma Roberts and Darren Criss’ Reactions to Her Engagement in Sweet FaceTime Calls

Lea Michele's friends couldn't be happier about her engagement!

The former Glee star got engaged to her boyfriend, Zandy Reich, on Saturday, and while she announced the news to her fans on Instagram, her friends got the scoop straight from her. Michele took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share screenshots from her FaceTime calls with Emma Roberts, Evan Peters and Darren Criss.

"FaceTime right after saying 'Yes!'" Michele captioned a shot of Roberts looking adorably shocked, while Peters smiles from ear to ear in the background. "I love you @emmaroberts."

The 31-year-old actress then shared her FaceTime with Criss, who was joined by his fiancee, Mia Swier, as well as the sweet surprise she received from Sprinkles Cupcakes.

Michele was first romantically linked to Reich, the president of the women's fashion brand AYR, last summer. They were first photographed holding hands in New York City in July.

The actress gushed about Reich on Instagram ahead of her 31st birthday last August, writing, "Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better... ❤️ u Z."

