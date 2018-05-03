Lea Michele Shows Off Huge Engagement Ring While Dishing on Surprise Proposal

Rachel Berry’s new bling!

Lea Michele visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday and her giant new engagement ring was on full display. The former Glee star wore a sexy royal blue strapless cutout dress and flashed her sparkly new rock for the cameras.

“I was so surprised, I kept saying, ‘Stop joking around, stop joking around!’” the 31-year-old actress said of her recent engagement to Zandy Reich. “I keep thinking it’s borrowed and I have to give it back at some point.”

Bethenny Frankel, who was the show’s other guest of the evening, noted that the special moment happened in the Hamptons.

Later in the show, a caller changed the subject and asked Michele about a crazy conspiracy theory that she’s secretly illiterate.

“I woke up one day and all of the sudden online someone had made a conspiracy video -- 45 minute-long video trying to prove that I can’t read or write,” Michele said, jokingly pretending to read a cue card. “Not only do I have to memorize pages and pages, they said that Ryan Murphy would have to read the lines to me. Ryan called me, he was like, ‘Do people think I have the time in my life to come and do this?’ I got accepted to NYU. It’s the most bizarre thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

Michele has now been on several of Murphy’s hit shows, including Scream Queens, but got her start on TV playing Rachel Berry on the musical high school series, Glee. When asked by a fan about her former Glee co-star, Kevin McHale, recently coming out as gay, Michele replied that she had not talked to him since the news broke last month.

“But I love him and adore him,” she added. “He’s one of the most kindest, special, talented people on the planet. We’ve always loved and supported him. I’m very, very proud of him.”

