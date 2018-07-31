Amy Adams' Chic Printed Shirtdress Is Literally Flattering for Any Age -- Shop Her Look!

Amy Adams was all smiles as she was spotted arriving for a taping of The View in New York City on Tuesday, sporting a gorgeous printed midi shirtdress by Gabriela Hearst, white structured bag by Carolina Santo Domingo, black leather strappy stilettos and round sunglasses.

We're obsessed with the actress' elegant frock with its playful print, sleeves and modest hemline -- making this a universally chic dress that any body type and age can pull off thanks to its timeless design and coverage. Its slight A-line shape and cinched waist enhances the frame and effortlessly floats over the hips and legs.

Gotham/GC Images

While the Sharp Objects star paired it with heels, the piece can be styled with an array of shoes. Team it with sneakers on off-duty days, opt for pumps during work and wear knee-high boots underneath once temperatures start to drop in the fall. If you don't already own a versatile button-down dress or you're looking to add more to your collection, shop the wardrobe staple from our favorite selects below.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Sheer Floral Chiffon Maxi Shirt Dress $35

Showpo

Showpo Lone Traveller Maxi Dress $61

Zara

Zara Patchwork Print Dress $70

Shopbop

Moon River Floral Stripe Shirt Dress $92

ASOS

Warehouse Jungle Print Shirt Dress $103

Need Supply

Ganni Fayette Silk Maxi Dress $565 $170

See the Oscar-nominated beauty transform into her dark role for the HBO thriller.

