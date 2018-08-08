Salma Hayek Stuns in Makeup-Free, Unretouched Bikini Selfie

Salma Hayek is embracing her natural beauty.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a steamy, makeup-free selfie that she boasted was completely unretouched. Hayek -- who is mom to 10-year-old daughter Valentina, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault -- stuns in the pic, which shows off a little of her bikini body.

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico star's flawless face instead takes center stage underneath her woven straw fedora. Her long, brown locks flow over her shoulders and into the pool beneath her. "#nofilter #noretouching," Hayek wrote alongside the sexy shot.

#nofilter #noretouching A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 8, 2018 at 10:34am PDT

The actress is definitely comfortable in the water. On Monday, she shared a video of herself enjoying a high-speed boat ride. "In my element. En mi elemento 🐬🌊💧🙏🧜🏼‍♀️. #water #nature #gratitude," she captioned the clip.

Hayek opened up about how she stays in tip-top shape while chatting with ET last summer, admitting that while she prides herself on fitness, every once in a while, she accept a little help from the right undergarment.

"Corsets and Spanx can come really in handy sometimes," she confessed. Watch below.

