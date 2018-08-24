Selena Gomez Teases New Music Video With Cardi B, Ozuna & DJ Snake

Selena Gomez and Cardi B have something major up their sleeves.

On Friday, the 25-year-old "Back to You" singer took to Instagram Story to tease a surprise project with none other than Cardi, DJ Snake and Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap singer Ozuna.

"So basically, they asked me after I'm sweating to do liners and to do everything. So now I look like this and, of course, the queen looks flawless as always," Gomez, wearing a white tank top, red statement earrings and a cherry lip, says before turning the camera to Cardi, who is dressed in a red lace gown. The former Disney Channel star also shared a second clip showing DJ Snake and Ozuna while they were doing press.

"Ok. I'm here with my legend queen, Cardi," Gomez said in another clip. "Snake is looking so extra with his glasses. And Ozuna. I hope you guys like our song."

Earlier in the day, the "I Like It" rapper posted an Instagram pic of four director chairs with the artists' names on the back, plus a tiny one for her daughter, Kulture.

"Soon come ;) ON SET," the 25-year-old Bronx native captioned the pic. Ozuna and DJ Snake reposted the same photo, with the "Let Me Love You" DJ tagging Gomez, seemingly confirming the collaboration.

Soon come ;) ON SET ! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 24, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

Before Gomez posted anything about the project, her friend and assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, shared a Boomerang on her Instagram Story of the singer all dolled up on set somewhere.

In the clips, Gomez rocks a black spaghetti-strap shirt, black pants, wears big diamond hoop earrings, flawless smoky makeup and her long hair is curled. Mingus finished her Story with the same director's chair shot that Cardi posted.

Earlier in the day, Cardi went on Instagram Live to share how excited she was for the collaboration.

"Right now, I'm on my way to set. Today, I'm gonna do a music video for a DJ Snake [song] featuring Ozuna and a surprise artist," she shared. "This artist is a surprise, but when the song is out ya'll gonna find out."

Cardi has been laying low since the birth of her and husband Offset's baby girl in July. She returned to the stage at Monday's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where she opened the show. The rapper was holding what appeared to be her baby girl wrapped in a pink blanket, but towards the end of her speech, she revealed it was just a Moon Person statue.

Shortly after the show ended, Cardi tweeted with crying and laughing emojis that Offset was upset at her. “Why Set said 'I was sooo mad when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture,'" she shared.

See more moments from the awards show in the video below.

