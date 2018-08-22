Cardi B may have fooled the audience -- and her husband -- into thinking she was going to show off her baby girl at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, but something tells us baby Kulture's big debut won't happen for a while.

The "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a precious photo of herself and Offset gazing down at their newborn daughter in a private room after the awards show, captioning the pic, "KultureK."

Cardi and her man are still sporting the looks they wore to the VMAs -- Cardi in a ruffled black minidress and Offset in a gray Louis Vuitton jersey -- while all that's visible of their baby girl appears to be a pink beanie on top of her head.

The photo comes just days after the new mom revealed that Offset was "sooo mad" at her for her VMAs fakeout, when she took the stage to open the show with a bundle of blankets that appeared to be carrying baby Kulture. Instead, Cardi whipped out a Moon Person trophy.

"Why Set said 'I was sooo mad when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture,'" Cardi tweeted alongside several laughing crying emojis.

Cardi, who gave birth to baby Kulture on July 10, has been outspoken about her desire for privacy when it comes to her and her family.

Last month, she revealed she had yet to hire a nanny for her daughter. "I have not gotten a nanny yet," she said on Instagram. "I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work. So I don’t have that extra hand."

