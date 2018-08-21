Offset Got Really Mad at Cardi B at the 2018 MTV VMAs: Here’s Why

Ooo, the “Empress” is in trouble!

Cardi Bopened the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday with a funny, albeit slightly awkward, moment. The “Finesse” rapper hit the stage, cradling a tiny pink bundle of blankets that fans thought might be her newborn daughter Kulture.

Turns out, it was just a shiny Moonman trophy, but don’t be too embarrassed if you were fooled because Cardi’s husband, Offset, wasn’t in on the joke either. In fact, Cardi revealed that her man was pretty upset by the whole thing.

Shortly after the show ended, Cardi tweeted, “Why Set said 'I was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture,'” adding crying and laughing emojis.

Why Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket 😩I thought you was going to show Kulture 😩😩😂😂😂😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 21, 2018

The cameras cut to Offset and the rest of his group, Migos, during Cardi’s opening bit, and it’s true, the trio did look a bit unsettled. Thankfully, Cardi didn’t go rogue and debut the couple’s baby to the world.

Getty Images

But that didn’t stop her from throwing a bit of perceived shade at fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj. When Cardi declared herself the “Empress” of the evening, many fans thought it might be a dig at Minaj’s new album, Queen.

But that wasn’t the only shady moment of the night. Watch the clip below for more:

