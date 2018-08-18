Selena Gomez Gets Two New Tattoos In Honor of Friend's Birthday

Friendship never ends for Selena Gomez.

The "Kill Em with Kindness" singer revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she got not one, but two new tattoos in honor of her friend, Courtney Barry's, 26th birthday: the numbers one and four. During the pair's celebration dinner with pals Ashley Cook and Raquelle Stevens on Friday night, the group decided to spontaneously get inked.

This of course wasn't Gomez's first tattoo, but we're not so sure the same can be said for her friend Stevens, who Gomez joked "had a panic attack" in the chair. "My best friend turned 26. Part one," the former Disney star captioned pics from their night out -- before they decided to hit up the tattoo shop.

Then came the tattoos. "Best friend turned 26. Part 2 #4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!!" Gomez explained of their tattoo choice alongside a slideshow of pics from the shop. "Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack 🙄 it’s a dot! 🤦🏽‍♀️."

The 26-year-old singer then got another tattoo with Barry on their rib cages. "My actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful," she began in a sweet Instagram tribute. "You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1."

The Spring Breakers star has been surrounding herself with friends after her breakup with Justin Bieber earlier this year, though a source recently told ET that her pals are eager to play matchmaker.

"She's not interested in dating anyone, she still doesn't feel ready," the source explained. "She's been in a relationship for so much of her life, she really is happy embracing the single life and focusing 100 percent on herself."

"Selena loves love. As much as she loves being single, she would love to be in a relationship in the future," ET's source added. "In fact, she knows that for a future relationship to be successful, she has to make sure she's the best version of herself first. She looks at relationships differently now -- she isn't looking for someone to 'complete' her."

