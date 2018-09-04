Selena Gomez Discusses the Real 'Purpose' of Her Recent interview

Selena Gomez is "a bit bummed" by how her latest magazine feature turned out.

The 26-year-old singer recently sat down with Elle for their October issue, where she answered questions about a song rumored to be about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's engagement to Hailey Baldwin and whether she reached out to Demi Lovato following her longtime pal's apparent drug overdose. But in a series of posts shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, Gomez said those topics were never the "purpose" of the interview.

Instead, Gomez was hoping the focus would be on three things near and dear to her heart: Her volunteer work with A21, a global anti–human-trafficking nonprofit, her new collection with Coach and, of course, music.

"Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine," her posts began. "This is all a part of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been."

"As I'm aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation," she continued. "I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back -- all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more."

Gomez continued on, explaining that while she understands it's a reporter's job "to grab the attention of a reader," she will "always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth."

"I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised," she admitted. "Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon."

Last month, a source told ET that Gomez is "incredibly focused" on her career right now, but a few of her friends are hoping to play matchmaker for her, once she's ready to date.

"When the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up," the source said. "Her friends want to see her with someone who is not in the industry. She needs someone who's talented and successful, but not a celebrity."

