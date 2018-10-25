Emma Stone's role in The Favourite caused some scary physical side effects!

The 29-year-old actress is set to appear on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she dishes about how wearing a corset for her role in the 18th century-set, royal-themed flick caused her bodily harm.

"Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through," Stone says. "For the first month, I couldn't breathe, and I would smell menthol and it would make me think I was in a wide-open space and could breathe for a moment in time."

"After a month, all my organs shifted -- it was gross, and if you don't have to, don't do it," Stone, who plays an ambitious servant in the film, cautions.

In addition to the uncomfortable wardrobe, Stone had to focus on perfecting her British accent. She was the only American in a cast full of Brits, including Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, who play Queen Anne and Lady Sarah, respectively.

"Being the only American, I thought if I messed it up, it would stick out like the sorest thumb," Stone confesses. "It would maybe ruin the entire movie, so I tried to work hard on it."

When ET caught up with the actress last month, she revealed that she also cried while making the movie due to a particularly disturbing scene.

"Well, just in the end -- I don't want to give anything away -- but I have to be a little bit aggressive in the end with a bunny," she revealed. "I cried my eyes out for about an hour."

"They sort of talked me through it and how it would be a gentle and OK thing, but, no it's very, very upsetting," Stone recounted. "Any idea of ever harming an animal in any way is crushing to me."

No bunnies were actually harmed in the making of the film, though! "The bunny was totally fine," she explained.

