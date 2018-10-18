Emma Stone Chops Off Her Hair Into a Sleek New Lob: Pics

Emma Stone is updating her look!

On Wednesday, Mara Roszak, the owner of Mare, a salon in West Hollywood, California, shared snaps of the 29-year-old actress' new 'do on Instagram.

Stone, wearing a black-and-white striped top, looks stunning in the pics, the first of which is a shot of her profile. Showing her bright red lipstick and coordinating hair, Stone's locks now sit on her shoulders. A second photo shows more of Stone's grinning face, with her freshly cut hair in Old Hollywood-style waves covering one eye.

"Someone got a chop chop✂️ today! Blunt & little shorter in the back," Roszak captioned the post.

The hair stylist also shared more pics to her Instagram Story.

Prior to the cut, Stone's hair was much longer, falling inches below her shoulders. Last month, again with the help of Roszak, the Maniac actress experimented with her hair by wearing a string of rosebuds in it.

ET caught up with the actress back in September, where she recalled why she cried on the set of her latest film, The Favourite. The flick takes place in 18th century England and tells the story of Queen Anne's (Olivia Colman) friendship with Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), which is challenged by the arrival of an ambitious new servant named Abigail (Stone).

"Well, just in the end -- I don't want to give anything away -- but I have to be a little bit aggressive in the end with a bunny," she revealed. "I cried my eyes out for about an hour."

"They sort of talked me through it and how it would be a gentle and OK thing but, no it's very, very upsetting," Stone recounted. "Any idea of ever harming an animal in any way is crushing to me."

No bunnies were actually harmed in the making of the film, though! "The bunny was totally fine," she explained.

