Emma Stone Just Rocked the Prettiest Fall Hair Trend

Emma Stone just wore flowers in her hair, and we want to copy it, stat!

The Oscar-winning actress attended the New York City premiere of The Favourite in a chic black-and-white Louis Vuitton dress, but what really caught everyone's eye was when she turned around and revealed a string of rose buds cascading down her auburn tresses.

Stone's hairstylist Mara Roszak dished to People how she achieved the romantic look. First, Roszak applied the Joico Power Whip onto the roots of her hair before blow-drying to create density and volume.

Then, she sprayed the Joico Humidity Blocker for hold. For Stone's gorgeous waves, the hair pro alternated using a 1.25 inch and 1-inch barrel "for softer-looking waves with a variance in texture."

To finish, her locks were spritzed with a texturizing spray and the right side was pinned back where she tacked on the dozen roses using brown-colored hair wire she bought from a crafts store.

To keep with the botanical theme, her makeup boasted a light green eyeshadow on the inner corner and lids in a cat-eye shape that matched the stems and complemented her light eyes.

Stone isn't the only celeb to rock flowers in her hair recently. Evan Rachel Wood adorned her chignon with florals, which added a touch of femininity to her sleek pantsuit at the Emmys.

