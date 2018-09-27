Kendall Jenner Is Making This '90s Hair Accessory Cool Again

Kendall Jenner is throwing it back with the hair accessory that ruled the '90s.

The supermodel was seen looking so chic in Paris on Thursday, rocking a comb hairband that slicked her raven tresses up on the crown for an unexpected, cool, nostalgic flair against her small rectangular sunglasses (and note the vintage Dior clutch), which in combination, enhance the throwback aesthetic.

But leave it to the It girl to freshen up the look for 2018 in a structured, cinched, strapless navy blue mini by Marina Moscone, accessorized with a gold, flat snake chain necklace and stark white pointed, slightly square-toed shoes.

Neil Warner/Splash News

The accordion headband was also spotted earlier this year on Bella Hadid on the runway of Prabal Gurung's fall/winter 2018 show, which, among other designer collections, confirmed '90s hair add-ons will be making a huge comeback this season.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

We dare you to try the nostalgic trend this season and give it a covetable, of-the-moment spin like Jenner.

