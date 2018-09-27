When the wine is good, you take a to-go glass!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid proved they’ve embraced the Parisian lifestyle on Wednesday night while leaving the George V Hotel in Paris, France, on their way to the American Embassy. As they exited the hotel, the two models were both clutching glasses of what appeared to be white wine.

Jenner, 22, showed off her slender frame in a sparkling tangerine-colored, one-shoulder dress, which she paired with clear heels.

Hadid, 21, matched her pal in an orange-red collared dress and open-toed heels.

The longtime friends’ best accessories were, of course, their beverages.

The pair attended a YouTube cocktail party with pals Derek Blasberg and designer Virgil Abloh, documenting the evening on their Instagram Stories.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the models, who have participated in shows for New York, London, and Milan Fashion Weeks.

Earlier in the day, Jenner stepped out in Paris wearing a head-to-toe canary yellow suit look. For more fashion fun, watch the clip below:

