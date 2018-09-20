Kendall Jenner is back on the runway! After skipping out on strutting the catwalks of New York Fashion Week, the KUWTK star has returned, already walking in multiple shows during Milan Fashion Week.

First, the brunette, 22, made a surprising appearance at Burberry's spring/summer 2019 show -- designer Ricardo Tisci's debut as the British brand's creative director -- during London Fashion Week on Monday. Jenner donned Tisci's edgy take on the classic trench coat pierced with gold rings.

She then headed to Milan to walk in Alberta Ferretti, wearing a pale pink silk cami, khaki shorts and chunky sandals.

At Fendi, the It girl sported a voluminous white zip-up jacket with oversized pockets, matching shoes and a navy blue belt bag swung across her shoulders while carrying two totes, topped off with a sleek high bun.

She concluded the second day of MFW at Moschino's '80s-inspired show in a statement outfit of a tilted flat-top hat, dress, stockings and accessories with black scribble marks all over, followed by a strapless dress with draped train and gloves, while she carried a jumbo sized perfume bottle.

Jenner was inevitably joined by fashion's famous model sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid. Gigi stunned in a black see-through gown at Alberta Ferretti and in a chic double-breasted coat at MaxMara. At Fendi, the 23-year-old blonde rocked a camel colored crop top, cargo pants and sandals.

She particularly stole everyone's attention at Moschino when she closed in a bubble skirt wedding dress with a veil train that was dramatically held up by artificial butterflies carried by men in full black bodysuits.

Bella was gorgeous and fresh-faced in a midnight blue eyelet maxi and braided sandals at Alberta Ferretti, while she looked sporty and cool in a wide-sleeved safari shirt, utility belt, biker shorts and flat-top spectacles. At Moschino, the model, 21, showed off her envious figure in a sheer catsuit.

Like Gigi, Kaia Gerber strutted all four Alberta Ferretti, MaxMara, Fendi and Moschino shows. Her standout look was a honey yellow monochrome ensemble at MaxMara.

