Nicki Minaj is quickly becoming the queen of New York Fashion Week.

Following her ongoing brawl with Cardi B, the 35-year-old rapper made headlines again in the Big Apple on Monday, this time for a rumored romance.

Nicki stepped out to the TommyXLewis Launch Party at Public Arts, where she posed for photos at the event with Formula 1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton.

Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of the heartthrob on Nicki's arm, writing things like, "He cute! @nickiminaj drop his digits sis," "100000% APPROVED" and "They look so good together. I hope they are dating!! "

Others started speculating that Lewis could be the "new boy" Nicki was hinting at during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Who's new boy?" host Ellen DeGeneres bluntly asked the Queen rapper. "There is new boy, right? I have my people."

"Well, there was a new boy but he and I kind of fell back a little bit. And then..." Nicki explained, coyly giggling. "And then there's a newer… yeah, fairly new. He's been around for a couple wigs. But I don’t have a boy."

Nicki said at the time that she was "just chilling."

"I've always been in a relationship my whole life," she continued. "I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I'm single, and I'm happier. I'm more free and it's OK! I used to feel like I had to have a man, I swear. My whole adult life I use to feel like I had to have a man. I want every woman out here to know you absolutely don't."

No word yet on whether Nicki and Lewis are actually an item or just close friends, but we have to agree with the fans -- they would make a pretty cute couple!

Relationship status aside, Nicki has been making all types of headlines at NYFW. It all started last Friday, when the "Barbie Dreams" artist attended the Harper's Bazaar Celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld event. After walking the red carpet, an eyewitness claimed to ET that Cardi B lunged at Nicki and tried to "kick and punch" the rapper.

Cardi addressed the alleged altercation via Instagram, while Nicki shared her side of the story on Queen Radio on Beats 1 on Apple Music on Monday.

"The other night I was a part of something so mortifying, so humiliating to go through in front of upper echelon people -- it's not about black or white -- people who have their lives together," she said. "I was mortified ... I could not believe how humiliated I felt .... how we -- and I use the term 'we' loosely -- made ourselves look."

