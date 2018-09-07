Cardi B had quite a night at New York Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old "I Like It" rapper attended the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event in New York City on Friday, where things got intense between her and Nicki Minaj. An eyewitness at the event tells ET that an incident between Cardi and Minaj went down around 11:30 p.m. ET. Cardi appeared to be waiting inside the hallway for Minaj to come in from doing the red carpet.

Once Minaj was inside, the eyewitness claims Cardi lunged at her and tried to "kick and punch" the rapper. Minaj's security quickly created a barricade between the two women and Cardi then threw one of her shoes at Minaj, which was caught by the "Super Bass" rapper's security. Minaj appeared to remain calm during this madness as security escorted Cardi, who was only wearing one shoe, out of the party.

Cardi was photographed leaving the party and appeared to have a bump on her head.

In a video shared online, Cardi, who wore a stunning red ball gown to the NYFW event, appeared to be brawling with another woman at the party.

At first, many believed it to be Minaj, while others commented that it was Minaj's friend Rah Ali. The 10-second clip, which has now gone viral, shows a woman in a red dress lunging at another person and then getting held back by security as people start yelling.

A second video shows Cardi with a ripped dress, putting on one of her shoes.

Yet another clip shared by fans shows Cardi yelling about her "daughter," leading many to believe the fight escalated after someone brought up the rapper's almost-2-month-old little girl, Kulture.

A public information officer for the NYPD tells ET that, while officers were present at The Plaza Hotel for the evening's event, no arrests have been made at this point, and there is currently no investigation into the incident.

Following all the drama, Cardi took to Instagram and, without naming names, addressed the altercation and comments made about her and her daughter.

"I've let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop by bags, f**k up the way I eat!" Cardi began. "You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk bug sh*t about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!"

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!" she continued. "I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!"

As for Minaj, the rapper posed for pics and waved to fans as she departed the party. She has yet to comment on the incident.

ET has reached out to both of the rapper's reps for comment.

Minaj and Cardi have previously talked about the bad blood between them after they collaborated on the hit Migos track "MotorSport." During an interview earlier this year, Minaj expressed that Cardi showed her "no genuine love" during their time working together. Cardi tried to clear the air, telling Howard Stern's Sirius XM show that she was "never feuding with anybody, there was a misunderstanding."



The two rappers seemed to be on good terms at the 2018 Met Gala in May, even taking pictures together.



"I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it's just like, see?" Cardi shared. "It's just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue."



Cardi was reluctant to talk about what caused all the drama, but did admit she too had hurt feelings.



"I'm not gonna talk about it, but I really feel a certain type of way," she stressed. "My feelings was really hurt, and I was just on some, 'You know what? This is why I just keep to myself. This is why I cannot f**k with nobody.'"



Meanwhile, ET caught up with Cardi earlier this week at the Tom Ford NYFW show, where she revealed her fashion guilty pleasure.

Watch below to hear what she shared.

Reporting by Joe Siyam.

