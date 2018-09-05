Cardi B is just keeping it real.

The 25-year-old rapper stepped out to attend the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week runway show on Wednesday night. ET's Kristen Gill spoke with Cardi at the event's red carpet, where the Bronx native revealed what her fashion guilty pleasure is.

"My fashion guilty pleasure is spending money! Do you know what I’m sayin'?" the "I Like It" rapper frankly shared. "Spending money is just… guilty!"

The new mom also revealed when she feels "F**king Fabulous (a play on one of the American designer's fragrances).

"I feel effing fabulous after I finish taking a shower and I take my wig off," Cardi said. "And I just feel refreshed and I be like,' Ah, you know what, I got these prisoner braids but I’m still beaut!' That’s when I feel fabulous!"

Cardi, meanwhile, looked like a total knockout in a body-hugging black Tom Ford dress, which she paired with dangling statement earrings and bold eye shadow. When asked what inspired her beauty look, the hip hop artist admitted that she wanted everything to match.

"Makeup, hair to match the look!" she explained. "You always gotta match everything!"

Wednesday's fashion show marked Cardi's second red carpet appearance since giving birth to daughter, Kulture. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's first public appearance since welcoming her baby girl was at last month's MTV Video Music Awards, where she slayed in an off-the-shoulder fuchsia dress, custom-made by Nicolas Jebran.

See more of Cardi at the MTV VMAs in the video below.

