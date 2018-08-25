Cardi B is one hot mama!

The "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram on Saturday, flaunting her insane post-baby body just one month after giving birth to her first child, baby girl Kulture, with husband Offset. And we gotta admit, girl is looking good.

The Bronx, New York, native decided to have an impromptu photo shoot on a plane, looking fierce and fabulous as she showed off her fit figure. And the rapper didn't hold anything back with her look, pulling out all the stops in a sexy black lingerie set paired with a pink-and-blonde wig.

"I'm on my way to you," she captioned the pic.

The post came just a few hours after the new mom revealed via Instagram Stories that she was missing her baby "like crazy."

"I'm sooo in love with this lil girl," Cardi gushed. "I can't get her out of my mind for nothing!"

Earlier this month, Cardi B debuted her slimmed-down figure at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where she opened the show.

Hear more (and see the pics of her stunning red carpet ensemble!) in the video below.

