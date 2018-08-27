Cardi B and Offset are having no trouble keeping the fire alive post-baby.

Offset shared a nude photo of his "goddess" wife on Saturday, in which the "Bodak Yellow" rapper can be seen posing provocatively in a long pink wig with her colorful tattoos on display, hand strategically placed across her chest. From looking at the revealing snap, you'd never guess that Cardi B, 25, just gave birth to the couple's baby girl, Kulture, just over six weeks ago.

"Wifey, goddess, beauty," wrote the 26-year-old member of hip-hop trio Migos, alongside a series of emojis.

The New York native responded to her husband in similar fashion, sharing a sexy snap of herself posing seductively in black lingerie while wearing the same pink wig and lounging on a table in a private jet.

"I'm on my way to you," Cardi B captioned the sultry pic.

im on my way to you A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

Possibly a hint at the surprise performance to come? Because just hours later, Cardi B joined Offset on stage during Migos' performance at Madison Square Garden, as captured by a few fans who attended the show.

Anddddd Cardi came out! A post shared by Johnny! (@johnnytwo_times) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

The rapper also shared a photo of herself posing backstage at the concert, clad in a black leather mini-dress and peep-toe heels.

As for baby Kulture? Cardi B was missing her daughter something bad while away, but she teased that the newborn could be making a cameo in her upcoming collaboration with Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Onuza.

"Soon come, on set!" the proud mama wrote, also giving a little wink.

Soon come ;) ON SET ! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 24, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

For more on how Cardi B (and her bangin' post-baby bod) is adjusting to motherhood, see below.

