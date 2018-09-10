Nicki Minaj Dresses for a Catfight After Firing Back at Cardi B

Nicki Minaj is dressed for a catfight!

The rapper stepped out in an eye-catching ensemble in New York City on Monday, hours after firing back at Cardi B on her Queen Radio show about their ongoing feud -- which turned physical at a New York Fashion Week event on Friday.

Minaj, 35, donned a leopard-print jacket over a barely-there black sequined dress that featured super-high thigh slits and a plunging neckline. Still rocking the bleached blonde tresses that turned heads during her Fashion Week appearances last week, the rapper paired the look with a fluffy white purse and black sunglasses.

Splash News

Splash News

Minaj and Cardi, 25, both attended the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event in New York City on Friday night, where an eyewitness told ET that Cardi lunged at Minaj and tried to "kick and punch" the rapper at around 11:30 p.m. Minaj's security created a barricade between the two women, and Cardi then threw one of her shoes at Minaj, which was caught by Minaj's security.

The "Super Bass" rapper appeared to remain calm during the chaos as security escorted Cardi -- who was only wearing one shoe -- out of the party.

On Queen Radio on Monday, Minaj called the incident "mortifying, so humiliating" and called out Cardi for not supporting other women. She also denied rumors that she made comments about Cardi's infant daughter, Kulture, during or prior to the altercation.

"I would never discuss anyone's child," she insisted. "It's so sad for someone to pin that on me. I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting, I don't give a sh**. It's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. If you're right in whatever you're doing, you don't ever have to make someone into the bad guy."

“You just had the biggest blessing of your life with a child. And in two weeks you have attacked three women -- one at Fashion Week," Minaj continued. "Let’s get up a 1-800 number for postpartum depression.”

The "Anaconda" rapper, who also dropped her new "Barbie Dreams" music video on Monday, even dropped some not-so-veiled threats in Cardi's direction.

"You put your hands on certain people, you 'gon die. PERIOD," she said. "I'm not the bi**hes in the strip club and Love and Hip Hop. My money is very f**king long."

As for the advice she'd give the Invasion of Privacy rapper? "I told you this to your face -- you gotta get thick skin, baby girl," Minaj said. "If you give all these people all this power over you, they're always gonna push your buttons … be happy with your blessings!"

Cardi herself addressed the incident on social media shortly after it occurred, though she didn't directly name Minaj.

"I've let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat!" she wrote in a heated Instagram post. "You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk bug sh*t about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!"

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!" she continued. "I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!"

See more on the ongoing feud in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

WATCH: Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Cardi B Brawl: I Was 'Humiliated'

RELATED: Nicki Minaj's Famous Feuds: From Kylie Jenner to Cardi B

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Has the Most Relatable Fashion Guilty Pleasure Ever

Related Gallery