Nicki Minaj is opening up about the headline-making fight between her and fellow rapper Cardi B that turned physical at a star-studded New York Fashion Week party this past Friday.

The 35-year-old rapper addressed the brawl on Queen Radio on Beats 1 on Apple Music on Monday, and said she was "humiliated." She also denied talking about Cardi's daughter, Kulture.

"The other night I was a part of something so mortifying, so humiliating to go through in front of upper echelon people -- it's not about black or white -- people who have their lives together," she said. "I was mortified ... I could not believe how humiliated I felt .... how we -- and I use the term 'we' loosely -- made ourselves look."

"I would never discuss anyone's child," she continued. "It's so sad for someone to pin that on me. I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting, I don't give a sh**. It's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. If you're right in whatever you're doing, you don't ever have to make someone into the bad guy."

She also played audio of Cardi saying that "nothing was off limits," even when talking about people's children.

"You know, I didn't say or never did talk about anyone's child... I am not a clown, that's clown sh**," Minaj said. "The other thing that is clown sh** is telling the world that they did sh** because you look dumb."

"You knew when that footage comes out you were about to look f**king dumb," she continued. "They hurried up and put out a statement ... I'm such an ill n***a, I didn't feel the need to defend myself that night."

Minaj later took pointed jabs at Cardi.

"She has built her career off of sympathy and payola," she said. " ... I never had to f**k a DJ to play my songs.”

Minaj also went on the phone with a woman who claimed Cardi called her dead child a monkey.

“She called your child a monkey. Your dead child … and said if you haven’t been doing some nonsense, you wouldn’t have lost your child," Minaj said. “ ... She refers to black women as monkeys and roaches … but these are the women going hard for her.”

Minaj emotionally called out Cardi for not supporting other women.

“You just had the biggest blessing of your life with a child. And in two weeks you have attacked three women -- one at Fashion Week," Minaj said. "Let’s get up a 1-800 number for postpartum depression.”

She later said the whole incident was not a joke.

"You put your hands on certain people, you 'gon die. PERIOD," she said. "I'm not the bi**hes in the strip club and Love and Hip Hop. My money is very f**king long."

Minaj and 25-year-old Cardi both attended the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event in New York City on Friday night, where an eyewitness told ET that Cardi lunged at Minaj and tried to "kick and punch" the rapper at around 11:30 p.m. Minaj's security created a barricade between the two women and Cardi then threw one of her shoes at Minaj, which was caught by Minaj's security.

The "Super Bass" rapper appeared to remain calm during the chaos as security escorted Cardi -- who was only wearing one shoe -- out of the party.

On Sunday, Minaj appeared to subtly shade Cardi, posting an Instagram video of herself posing on the way to the Opening Ceremony fashion show as her song, "Hard White," plays. "Hard White" contains lyrics that plenty of fans take as a jab to Cardi's past as a stripper.

“I ain’t never played a hoe position,” Minaj raps in the song. “I ain’t ever have to strip to get the pole position. Hoes is dissin’? Okay, these hoes is wishin’. You’re in no position to come for O’s position.”

Cardi herself addressed the incident on social media shortly after it occurred, though didn't directly name Minaj. The "I Like It" rapper implied that the fight had to do with her newborn daughter, Kulture, with rapper Offset.

"I've let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop by bags, f**k up the way I eat!" Cardi wrote in a heated Instagram post. "You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk bug sh*t about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!"

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!" she continued. "I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!"

Interestingly enough, Minaj and Cardi previously appeared to have let go of their past drama -- which had Minaj in tears at one point -- at the Met Gala in May, where they embraced and even struck a few poses together.

During an interview with Howard Stern that month, Cardi downplayed their feud but did admit the two had "issues."

"I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something," she said at the time. "I didn't wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it's always, like, little issues. The thing is, it's always little issues, but you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing."

Meanwhile, this is hardly the first feud Minaj has gotten into recently. Watch the video below to hear her harsh comments about rapper Travis Scott, whom she claimed used his relationship with Kylie Jenner to bump up his album sales for Astroworld, which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart the same week as her album, Queen, came out.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicki Minaj's Famous Feuds: From Kylie Jenner to Cardi B

Nicki Minaj Gets Sassy on Instagram After Fight With Cardi B

Cardi B Brawls With Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week Event



