Nicki Minaj Gets Sassy on Instagram After Fight With Cardi B

Nicki Minaj is feeling a little sassy.

The 35-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share bold photos of herself from the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld event in New York City the night before -- where she got into a fight with Cardi B.

Minaj -- who was a no show at the Christian Cowan fashion show she was set to attend on Saturday -- gives a saucy wink to the camera in one of her Instagram pics, and strikes fierce poses at the Plaza Hotel in others. In a separate snap, she huddles up with Kelly Rowland and Lala Anthony, appearing to send the message that a little brawl with Cardi isn't going to get her down.

An eyewitness at the event on Friday told ET that the rappers battled it out at around 11:30 p.m. ET, when Cardi approached Minaj in the hotel's hallway. The eyewitness claims that Cardi tried to "kick and punch" Minaj, whose security quickly created a barricade between the two women. According to ET's eyewitness, Cardi then threw one of her shoes at Minaj, and was escorted out of the event.

Cardi later took to Instagram to seemingly comment on the incident, though she didn't name names. "I've let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop by bags, f**k up the way I eat!" she wrote. "You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk bug sh*t about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!"

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!" she continued. "I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!"

ET has reached out to reps for Minaj and Cardi for comment.

The rappers' bad blood started after they collaborated on Migos' "MotorSport," though they appeared to have put their beef behind them at the 2018 Met Gala in May.

