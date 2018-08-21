Nicki Minaj is choosing sides and starting feuds.

On Tuesday's episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1, the 35-year-old rapper again had it in for Travis Scott after his album, Astroworld, was deemed No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart following the release of Minaj's album, Queen.

Ahead of both rappers performing at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Minaj took to Twitter to accuse Scott of using girlfriend Kylie Jenner's fame to promote his new music. She also had a problem with him selling merchandise and tickets for his upcoming tour with album downloads and having those count as album sales.

But a tweet wasn't enough!

"What we're not gonna do is have that auto-tune man selling f**king sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f**king didn't," Minaj exclaimed on her radio show, referring to the 26-year-old rapper.

She then went after Jenner, adding, "You stupid f**k. You got your f**king homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off."

Minaj didn't stop there! "When [Travis] comes along and sells a tour pass that has nothing to do with his f**king music and says he’s sold more than Kanye West and Nas—no you f**king didn’t, keep it the f**k real," she continued. "I know I’m that b**ch, I know I’m number one."

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper clarified that she's not as mad as she may seem. "Having said that, none of this is some serious anger s**t. No, we are in a time right now where black music is prospering," she noted, referencing the fact that she and Scott hold the top spots on the album chart. "And I am one of the people who, I'm so excited to see where rap has come from and where we are. But right is right and wrong is wrong."

In addition to throwing even more shade at Scott, Minaj came after Tiffany Haddish, who made a joke about Fifth Harmony during the VMAs.

“Camila Cabello is here nominated for five awards. So those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!” Haddish said while on stage with Kevin Hart. The comedian was referencing the "Havana" singer's former groupmates, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, who performed at last year's VMAs and threw a dummy off the stage.

While Haddish got a few laughs from her comment, Minaj did not find it funny. “Last night at the VMAs, I said Normani is that b**ch. Because she is. And I won’t allow anyone to disrespect a black woman in my f**king face," Minaj said on her radio show. "I’ve had it with this s**t."

The rapper had a similar reaction when she joined Haddish and Hart on the VMAs stage to accept the Best Hip Hop Video Moon Person, the first award of the night. "Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b**ch," she declared.

Normani was honored that Minaj had her back. "Nicki telling the whole world Normani is THAT b**ch? Hell yeah that’s the girl empowerment s**t I live for #VMAs," she tweeted on Monday night.

