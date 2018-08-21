After all these years, Madonna still makes it a point to lock lips with a diva at the MTV Video Music Awards.

While backstage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night, the 60-year-old pop star got some belated birthday wishes from Nicki Minaj, and thanked her with a kiss.

"I want to say happy and belated birthday to the queen. The queen of all queens, Madonna, I love you so much, M," Minaj told Madonna in a video shared on her Instagram Story during the 2018 VMAs.

The "Vogue" singer returned the praise with "kisses and hugs!" Minaj chimed in, "All the love, y'all."

That's when Madonna leaned in for a smooch to the delight of the 35-year-old rapper, who gave out a little squeal.

This isn't the first time Madonna has kissed one of her female peers at the VMAs. Fans of the music icon will remember in 2013 when she locked lips with both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during a performance of her classic song, "Like a Virgin."

Britney Spears and Madonna kiss during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Getty Images

Madonna also made headlines at this year's VMAs, but not for the reason she probably hoped. After heading up a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, who died last week at age 76, the Twitterverse slammed the singer for making the moment all about herself.

Here's a look at the other shady moments that have everyone talking:

