Today is Madonna’s 60th birthday and the music icon celebrated with a series of fittingly bizarre selfies!

Decked out in bright colors and rocking braids in her hair, the beloved singer proudly wears a headband decorated with horns and beads in the new photos just hours before reaching the milestone. “Almost Birthday Selfie- 🎂🎉💕🌈🍾💃🏾. Celebrating Berber. Culture! 🇲🇦♥️ #birthday #nomad #magic #Marakesh [sic],” she captioned one of the images, hinting at where she’s spending her big day this year.

In another, she playfully holds a small piece of cloth above her face that reads “The Queen." “In case someone forgot! 👑🌈😂🔥💃🏾🍷🎂♥️🇲🇦#birthday #magic #Marakesh [sic],” she wrote alongside the fun photo.

But that wasn’t all Madonna offered her fans on her special day. She also decided to share a video of her audacious Met Gala performance from May, during which she sang “Like a Prayer,” “Beautiful Game” and the Leonard Cohen track "Hallelujah.”

And last but not least, the proud mother of six also shared a fun GIF of herself wearing a cotton dress featuring a red zig-zagging design and a white, wide-brimmed hat while photos, confetti and psychedelic flowers moved around her.

“Thank you for all your birthday donations!! 🎂🎉🌈👏🏻. Best Birthday present ever!! #raisingmalawi#homeofhope #metgala #likeaprayer 🙏🏼 #globalfamily 🌍,” she captioned the image, referencing her charity Raising Malawi, which works to help orphans and struggling children in the East African nation.

She's also received her fair share of birthday wishes on social media from Antonio Banderas, Dua Lipa, fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and fellow songstress Kay Perry.

Happiest birthday to my favorite Queen and constant chameleon @Madonna 🎂 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 16, 2018

Get more Madonna news in the clip below.

