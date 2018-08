Today is Madonnaโ€™s 60th birthday and the music icon celebrated with a series of fittingly bizarre selfies!

Decked out in bright colors and rocking braids in her hair, the beloved singer proudly wears a headband decorated with horns and beads in the new photos just hours before reaching the milestone. โ€œAlmost Birthday Selfie- ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿ’•๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿพ. Celebrating Berber. Culture! ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฆโ™ฅ๏ธ #birthday #nomad #magic #Marakesh [sic],โ€ she captioned one of the images, hinting at where sheโ€™s spending her big day this year.

In another, she playfully holds a small piece of cloth above her face that reads โ€œThe Queen." โ€œIn case someone forgot! ๐Ÿ‘‘๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿท๐ŸŽ‚โ™ฅ๏ธ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฆ#birthday #magic #Marakesh [sic],โ€ she wrote alongside the fun photo.

But that wasnโ€™t all Madonna offered her fans on her special day. She also decided to share a video of her audaciousย Met Gala performance from May, duringย which she sang โ€œLike a Prayer,โ€ โ€œBeautiful Gameโ€ and the Leonard Cohen trackย "Hallelujah.โ€

And last but not least, the proud mother of six also shared a fun GIF of herself wearing a cotton dress featuring a red zig-zagging design and a white, wide-brimmed hat while photos, confetti and psychedelic flowers moved around her.

โ€œThank you for all your birthday donations!! ๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป. Best Birthday present ever!! #raisingmalawi#homeofhope #metgala #likeaprayer ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ #globalfamily ๐ŸŒ,โ€ she captioned the image, referencing her charity Raising Malawi, which works to help orphans and struggling children in the East African nation.

She's also received her fair share of birthday wishesย on social media fromย Antonio Banderas, Dua Lipa, fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and fellow songstress Kay Perry.

Happiest birthday to my favorite Queen and constant chameleon @Madonna ๐ŸŽ‚ โ€” KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 16, 2018

Get more Madonna news in the clip below.

