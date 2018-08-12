Madonna's eldest son Rocco Ritchie is all grown up!

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate Ritchie’s big day with several posts showcasing her love for the now-18-year-old.

“I am to My Beloved,” Madonna captioned a throwback image of her and her then-infant son both offering the camera beaming smiles as baby Rocco clung to his mother’s back. She followed that up with another image of them together, this one showing Rocco at several years old. “As My Beloved is to Me,” she wrote alongside the image.

Madonna also shared a special image for the birthday boy: a mosaic featuring dozens of small photos of Madonna collectively forming a larger image of her son. “Into Your Eyes.........My Face Remains ❤️ 18 years went by in the blink of an eye! #happybirthdaymylove,” she captioned the artwork.

Last but not least, Madonna posted a slow-motion clip of Ritchie performing a backflip into the ocean. “Coming Up For Air..............🐬🐬🐬 Happy Birthday To The One! 💙 Dare to Be Different,” she wrote along with the video.

Just over two years ago, Madonna and Ritchie's father, filmmaker Guy Ritchie, were in the midst of a bitter custody battle over where the then-16-year-old would live. Ultimately, they settled the matter out of court, and Rocco, who was living with his father in London, reunited with Madonna in New York. Madonna's relationship with Rocco has appeared to improve ever since.

